Michigan Recalls Products From Over 400 Cannabis Dispensaries

Michigan regulators issued a recall of marijuana products that passed safety assessments at testing facilities over the last several months, impacting products sold at more than 400 stores across the state.

On Wednesday, the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) reported having detected "inaccurate and/or unreliable results" of all products tested by Viridis Laboratories between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16, according to local news outlets.

The recall does not include inhalable cannabis concentrates such as vape carts, live resin and distillate.

Potentially harmful products

As the regulatory body conducts the investigation, Viridis Laboratories said it is "fully cooperating" with the agency.

"While we strongly disagree with this decision and firmly stand by our test results, we are fully cooperating with the MRA and working closely with our customers to minimize interruptions and retest affected products at no cost," Greg Michaud, Viridis Laboratories' CEO told CBS News in a statement.

State regulators urged customers to return the recalled merchandise to their place of purchase where it will be either destroyed by the sellers and provided as proof to the regulatory agency or returned to original licensee sources.

The agency warned that immunocompromised customers and those with lung disease who consume "potentially harmful products" could experience health effects such as infection aspergillosis, which is caused by mold inhalation.

In addition, stores that sold the recalled products are obliged to display the recall notice in plain sight of all customers for a month starting Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Michiganders seek more transparency

This news comes on the heels of a statewide poll conducted by Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research and Public Opinion Strategies and commissioned by the Michigan Cannabis Manufacturers Association, which revealed that the majority of Michiganders say they think the production of both medical and recreational cannabis needs to be more regulated.

The survey showed that more than 78% of Michigan residents support the idea that medical and recreational cannabis should undergo a strict regulation process, including testing, tracking, licensing and safety.

In 2018 Michigan became the tenth U.S. state to legalize recreational marijuana.

In September, statewide cannabis sales hit $161.4 million, representing a 52.5% improvement from a year ago. Adult-use sales accounted for $124.9 million, improving 109% year-over-year.