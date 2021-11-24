Can Helios Technologies (HLIO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

Investors might want to bet on Helios Technologies (HLIO), as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook.

The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst optimism on the earnings prospects of this maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds, should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Helios Technologies, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $0.82 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.67%.

Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Helios Technologies has increased 5.11% because two estimates have moved higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the earnings estimate of $4.08 per share represents a change of +82.14% from the year-ago number.

The revisions trend for the current year also appears quite promising for Helios Technologies, with three estimates moving higher over the past month compared to no negative revisions. The consensus estimate has also received a boost over this time frame, increasing 7.84%.

Favorable Zacks Rank

Thanks to promising estimate revisions, Helios Technologies currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Helios Technologies have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 20.9% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

