Attention! Slim Foundation will give free auto mechanic courses

If you want to start your own business but the courses are very expensive, here is an alternative: Fundación Carlos Slim will offer training in automotive mechanics , with the aim that the 'students' learn to repair vehicles themselves.

According to the Train for Employment platform, at the end of this course , entrepreneurs will know the operation and the parts that make up a car to be able to analyze a diagnosis, provide maintenance services and even fix faults in its mechanical and electrical system

The study plan

In case you want to take this course, you must enter the Training for Employment portal, create a username, password and access said training. It should be noted that you do not need to leave your house, since it is remote and with the possibility of advancing at your own pace.

The curriculum includes:

Automotive Systems

Mechanical workshop areas

Classification of cars,

Passive and active safety systems and traction control

Using the multimeter, oscilloscope and vernier

Car inspection

Vehicle diagnostic kit

Identify tools and equipment, as well as electrical and electronic systems

Transmission operation

Operation, inspection and change of wheels

Suspension system and diagnostics

Braking system

Start system diagnostics

Accumulator preventive and corrective maintenance

Lights and signals system, computer check

Sensors and actuators diagnostics

Diagnosis by emission of gases,

Exhaust system

Chassis and body repair

Manual transmission operation

In addition to this training, the Carlos Slim Foundation offers more than 200 courses on different trades and branches. All completely free and with a certificate provided at the end of each one to support your learning, what do you think?