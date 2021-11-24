Attention! Slim Foundation will give free auto mechanic courses
If you want to start your own business, the course will teach you the operation and the parts that make up a car to make a diagnosis, give maintenance and repair it.
If you want to start your own business but the courses are very expensive, here is an alternative: Fundación Carlos Slim will offer training in automotive mechanics , with the aim that the 'students' learn to repair vehicles themselves.
According to the Train for Employment platform, at the end of this course , entrepreneurs will know the operation and the parts that make up a car to be able to analyze a diagnosis, provide maintenance services and even fix faults in its mechanical and electrical system
The study plan
In case you want to take this course, you must enter the Training for Employment portal, create a username, password and access said training. It should be noted that you do not need to leave your house, since it is remote and with the possibility of advancing at your own pace.
The curriculum includes:
- Automotive Systems
- Mechanical workshop areas
- Classification of cars,
- Passive and active safety systems and traction control
- Using the multimeter, oscilloscope and vernier
- Car inspection
- Vehicle diagnostic kit
- Identify tools and equipment, as well as electrical and electronic systems
- Transmission operation
- Operation, inspection and change of wheels
- Suspension system and diagnostics
- Braking system
- Start system diagnostics
- Accumulator preventive and corrective maintenance
- Lights and signals system, computer check
- Sensors and actuators diagnostics
- Diagnosis by emission of gases,
- Exhaust system
- Chassis and body repair
- Manual transmission operation
In addition to this training, the Carlos Slim Foundation offers more than 200 courses on different trades and branches. All completely free and with a certificate provided at the end of each one to support your learning, what do you think?