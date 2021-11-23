Crypto.com (CRO) Price Predictions: Where Will CRO Head After New All-Time High?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

Crypto.com (CCC:CRO-USD) has been gaining some steam as a network power play recently. It’s also begun to come into the public eye in a major way, thanks to its massive arena naming rights deal. A number of factors are adding up to make CRO crypto prices skyrocket. Today, the coin is reaching a new all-time high; now, investors are seeking out new Crypto.com (CRO) price predictions to see if the network can keep things rolling.

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

The Crypto.com exchange continues building out its network. In the last handful of weeks, it has added plenty of new cryptocurrencies to its trading floors, making its offerings increasingly robust. It also is adding loans backed by the superstar pupcoins Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) and Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD). Today, it added scaling support for Ethereum (CCC: ETH-USD ) deposits on its platform through scaling network Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD).

Yet, through all of these new additions and upgrades, the main thing driving mass adoption of Crypto.com’s CRO is coming from the network’s impressive advertising campaign. Indeed, the Crypto.com rally that investors are seeing today comes from the platform’s recent naming rights deal with a major National Basketball Association stadium.

Crypto.com is going to be the new face of the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, as well as a handful of other professional sports teams. The $700 million dollar deal will see the stadium renamed to Crypto.com Arena.

Crypto.com (CRO) Price Predictions Heat Up With New, Broad Exposure

This isn’t the first time Crypto.com has rubbed elbows with the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers’ jerseys bear Crypto.com logos, as the platform is a sponsorship partner of the team. Thus, the move represents the network more deeply entrenching itself in the space. The move is just one of many the network is taking to put itself in front of a new audience. The exchange is also rolling out its new ads featuring spokesman and Hollywood film star Matt Damon.

With all of these forces working to Crypto.com’s favor, the platform’s CRO coin is reaching a new all-time high today. Indeed, the coin is currently trading at over 86 cents after a 22% gain so far today. The new all-time high marks a year-to-date gain of nearly 1,400%. Can the coin keep up its momentum? Let’s look at some Crypto.com (CRO) price predictions and see what analysts are thinking:

WalletInvestor’s 12-month prediction is bracing for losses in CRO value over the next year. The site expects the crypto to dip down to 78 cents by November of 2022.

On the other hand, Gov Capital’s prediction targets the $1 milestone. By November of next year, the site expects CRO to overtake the $1 mark and then some.

The very bullish DigitalCoin thinks CRO can surge far beyond $1 in just the last handful of weeks of 2021. The site targets a $1.32 price for the crypto by the end of this year and a price of $1.51 by the end of 2022.

The post Crypto.com (CRO) Price Predictions: Where Will CRO Head After New All-Time High? appeared first on InvestorPlace.