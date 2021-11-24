MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $507.18 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 0.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 6, 2021. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of -$0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $203.46 million, up 34.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $808.95 million. These totals would mark changes of -18.18% and +37.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

