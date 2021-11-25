Sputnik Light To Be Launched In India by December

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be launched in India by December this year, said The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Pexels

"We are hopeful for the launch of Sputnik Light in India by December and we are working very well with Indian institutes. We have Serum institute as our production partner in India. We believe that Sputnik Light will play a big role in the Indian vaccination campaign," said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF.

RDIF also announced the real-world data of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of San Marino on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. “It is 80 per cent effective against COVID-19 infection from sixth to eighth months after administering the second dose,” said a statement.

Sputnik V informed that Russia's Health Ministry will register the Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17. “Russia’s Health Ministry will register the Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17. Sputnik M vaccine for children will be a welcome member in the Sputnik family both in Russia and in global markets,” Sputnik V tweeted.

BREAKING: Russia’s Health Ministry will register Sputnik vaccine for children aged 12-17 today.



Sputnik M vaccine for children will be a welcome member in the Sputnik family both in Russia and in global markets. — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) November 24, 2021

Sputnik V pioneered the heterogeneous boosting approach. This approach was proven to be successful in creating a longer and more durable immunity against COVID-19. Sputnik team offered its booster shot (one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine) to other vaccines to lengthen and strengthen their immune response and took the lead in initiating partnerships around the world to conduct joint studies on the combination of Sputnik Light with vaccines of other producers, added the statement.

“Russia's President Vladimir Putin participated in trials of the nasal form of Sputnik COVID-19 vaccine,” tweeted Sputnik V.