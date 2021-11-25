Here's Why You Should Invest in Bio-Rad (BIO) Stock Now

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO has been gaining from strength in its key product lines across major geographic areas. Further, an uptick in the Clinical Diagnostics arm in the third quarter of 2021 buoys optimism on the stock. However, downsides may result from foreign exchange fluctuations and a difficult pricing scenario.

Over the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have outperformed the industry. The company has gained 40.8% against the 2.9% fall of the industry and 30% rise of the S&P 500.

The renowned manufacturer and global supplier of clinical diagnostics and life science research products has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion. The company projects 45.7% growth for the current year. The company surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 71.34%.

Key Drivers

Segmental Growth: Bio-Rad witnessed sales growth of 13.9% at CER and reported growth of 15.3% for its Life Science segment in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year sales growth in the third quarter was driven mainly by increases in Droplet Digital PCR products and excluding COVID-related sales. The company’s core qPCR business also experienced robust growth driven by strong uptake of the newer generation CFX Opus platform.

Further, Bio-Rad witnessed constant currency sales growth of 13.7% and reported growth of 15.5% at its Clinical diagnostics segment. A recovery in routine testing drove the year-over-year growth. The company also started to see a recovery of demand for non-COVID businesses.

Clinical Diagnostics Continues to Gain Momentum: Bio-Rad’s third-quarter 2021 clinical diagnostics sales were largely driven by a recovery of routine testing. During the third quarter, the Diagnostics Group posted growth across its product lines. On a geographic basis, the Diagnostics Group’s currency-neutral year-over-year sales grew double-digits across all regions.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In June 2021, Bio-Rad teamed up with Seegene -- a global provider of multiplex molecular diagnostics. Bio-Rad will exclusively market the Seegene tests in the United States, pending regulatory approvals. In the same month, Bio-Rad launched PREvalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Quantification Kit to detect SARS-CoV-2 in a community’s wastewater.

Raised Guidance: Bio-Rad has updated its guidance for full-year 2021.

The company now anticipates revenue growth of 12-13% for full-year 2021 compared with the previous guidance of 10-10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.84 billion.

Downsides

Exposure to Foreign Currency: Bio-Rad derives more than 50% of its revenues from international markets, which exposes it to the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency.

Difficult Pricing Scenario: Bio-Rad is exposed to the effects of changes in the healthcare industry of the United States and Europe.

Estimate Trends

Bio-Rad has been witnessing a positive estimate revision trend for the current year. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its earnings has moved 7.9% north to $15.33.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues is pegged at $2.90 billion, suggesting 13.7% growth from the year-ago reported number.

Other Key Picks

A few other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Chemed Corporation CHE, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, or LabCorp LH and Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP.

Chemed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 7.7%. The company surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering a surprise of 5.6%, on average. Chemed currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Chemed has outperformed its industry over the past year. CHE has gained 3.7% against a 35.6% industry decline.

LabCorp reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $6.82, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 42.9%. Revenues of $4.06 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. LabCorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

LabCorp has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.6%. LH surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.7%.

Medpace reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $1.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.6%. Revenues of $295.57 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. Medpace currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.

Medpace has an estimated long-term growth rate of 16.4%. MEDP surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.9%.

