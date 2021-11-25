Cboe Global (CBOE) Stock Gains 41% YTD: More Room for Growth?

Shares of Cboe Global Markets CBOE have gained 40.6% year to date compared with the industry and the Finance sector’s rally of 31.5% and 23.1%, respectively. The Zacks S&P 500 composite has increased 26% in the said time frame. With a market capitalization of about $14 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.5 million.

Increased medium-term target, strong market position, global reach, strength in its proprietary products, and solid capital position continue to drive Cboe Global. It has a decent track of beating earnings estimates in all the three reported quarters of 2021.



Return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 17.5%, better than the industry average of 13.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cboe Global’s 2021 and 2022 earnings has moved up by 1 cent and 4 cents, respectively, in the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.

Can it Retain the Momentum?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 indicates a year-over-year improvement of 9.5% on 15.6% higher revenues. The consensus estimate for 2022 indicates a year-over-year improvement of 2.9% on 3.9% higher revenues. It has an impressive Growth Score of B.

CBOE Global expects to deliver total net revenue growth of 5-7% annually, an increase from 4-6% growth expected earlier. While Cboe Global expects Data and Access Solutions to contribute organic net revenue growth of 7-10% annually over the medium term, derivatives initiatives will likely contribute 2-4% of total organic net revenue growth over the medium term. CBOE targets a medium-term return on invested capital of at least 10%.

CBOE Global’s growth strategy revolves around expanding its product, broadening geographic reach to highest value markets, diversifying business mix with recurring revenues, ramping up growth with recurring non-transaction revenues and leveraging technology. Cboe Global expects medium- to long-term organic total net revenue growth of 4-6%.

Cboe Global Markets boasts a compelling inorganic growth story. Recently, CBOE agreed to buy Aequitas Innovations in a bid to strengthen its North American presence. Acquisitions have expanded and diversified CBOE Global Markets’ product portfolio with U.S. and European cash equities, Global ETPs and Global FX, solid pan-European equities and global FX positions apart from strengthening its service portfolio and expanding geographically. Cboe Global estimates net revenue contribution from recent acquisitions in the range of 4% to 6%.

Being the largest stock exchange operator by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is accelerating non-transaction revenue growth. Cboe Global estimates recurring non-transactional organic revenue growth of 14% in 2021, up from 12-13% guided earlier.

Riding on a solid capital position, CBOE has hiked dividends each year since its IPO and increased the same by 14% in October 2021, marking the 11th consecutive year of dividend hike. It also has $318.9 million remaining under its existing share repurchase authorization.

Cboe Global is well poised for progress, evident from its favorable VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth, and M for Momentum, with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors.

