Has Danaos (DAC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Danaos (DAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

- Zacks

Danaos is one of 139 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Danaos is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAC's full-year earnings has moved 19.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DAC has returned 236.4% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 11.1%. This means that Danaos is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 250.7%.

For Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Danaos belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 60.2% this year, meaning that DAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Danaos and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research