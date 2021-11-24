Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
eToro Is Delisting Cardano. Here’s Where You Can Still Buy the ADA Crypto.

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips A high-profile delisting of Cardano has led to a decline in ADA crypto today. However, there are still options for...

This story originally appeared on InvestorPlace

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

One of the best-performing large-cap cryptocurrencies this year has been Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD). However, of late, this mega-cap cryptocurrency has lost altitude, now moving out of the top five in terms of market capitalization among cryptocurrencies.

There are a number of reasons for this move. However, today, investors may note that Cardano is down by more than 8% as investors re-price the ADA crypto.

As fellow InvestorPlace contributor Joel Baglole recently pointed out, this move appears to be driven by a move from eToro to delist Cardano in the U.S. The exchange cited various regulatory concerns as reasons for this move. However, specifics about what regulatory concerns were at the bottom of this decision were not provided. That said, we do know this delisting will take place “by 2022,” meaning investors have some time to sort out how to re-jig their portfolios.

Of course, such a high-profile delisting of a top cryptocurrency is going to gain attention. For Cardano, one would expect more adoption rather than less. However, here’s where we stand right now.

Let’s take a look at six of the top cryptocurrency exchanges where folks can still pick up ADA crypto.

Where to Buy Cardano Right Now

Today’s news is obviously not great for those holding ADA. However, there are a range of high-profile exchanges still offering Cardano. Here are six of the top options for interested investors:

  • Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN)
  • Binance (CCC:BNB-USD)
  • Huobi (CCC:HT-USD)
  • KuCoin (CCC:KCS-USD)
  • Kraken 
  • Crypto.com (CCC:CRO-USD)

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post eToro Is Delisting Cardano. Here’s Where You Can Still Buy the ADA Crypto. appeared first on InvestorPlace.

