Tron Price Predictions: What Will an eToro Delisting Mean for the TRX Crypto?

One of the high-profile events in the crypto world today we reported on earlier is the move from crypto exchange eToro to delist Cardano (CCC:ADA-USD). However, there was another cryptocurrency that was delisted by eToro — Tron (CCC:TRX-USD). Accordingly, investors may be interested to know what the Tron price predictions are following today’s 6% decline in TRX crypto.

As in the case of Cardano, few specifics were given about the reason for the delisting. Generally, regulatory concerns were cited. However, the specifics of what caused this delisting remain hard to come by.

For now, investors will need to use other exchanges to buy and sell their TRX. In the meantime, investors looking to hold onto this cryptocurrency may be interested in knowing what the experts think.

Let’s dive into some price predictions right now to see what the lay of the land is.

Tron Price Predictions: Where Will TRX Go Next?

For context, TRX currently trades at $0.0972 per token, at the time of writing.

Coinpedia predicts TRX could hit $0.157 this year. Furthermore, it predicts it may hit $1 by the end of next year.

Coinquora provides a bullish range for TRX of 11 cents to 18 cents, and a bearish prediction of $0.067.

WalletInvestor suggests the TRX crypto could hit 17 cents in one year, and over 43 cents in five years.

Finally, CryptoNewsz puts forward a TRX price prediction of 21 cents for 2021 and nearly 74 cents for 2025.

