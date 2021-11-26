Listen Up: Jabra Elite 3
The Jabra Elite 3 renders rich sound, powerful bass and clear calling with four-microphone call technology.
The Jabra Elite 3 renders rich sound, powerful bass and clear calling with four-microphone call technology.
The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers, a powerful equalizer, and seven hours of battery life- although you’d get 28 hours of runtime if you’d keep the charging case close at hand.
Source: Jabra
While the earbuds do offer noise isolation, its HearThrough technology also allows you to tap into the sounds of your surroundings. The Jabra Elite 3 comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, in a new range of colors including dark grey, navy, lilac, and light beige.
Related: Watch Out: Apple Watch 7