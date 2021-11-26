Taking the Fitness Industry To Next Level With Passionate Fitness Training

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For decades fitness has been considered a prominent part of human life and will be continued to go the same way around. By taking health and fitness as a lifestyle rather than a part-time hobby or a 30-day challenge, people develop behaviors that improve many areas of their life. The trend towards incorporating personalized health data into daily lives isn’t going away anytime soon which has made fitness a luxury lifestyle statement. Prateek Yadav is one such phenomenal fitness enthusiast who is changing the landscape of the fitness industry and is tirelessly working towards bringing results that nurture the growth of individuals.

Handout

Prateek Yadav who is an entrepreneur in the field of Real Estate realm has more than 18 years of experience as a fitness enthusiast. His passion for bodybuilding, power-lifting and nutrition has made him a well-known name in the fitness industry and further awarded him with a dedicated army of 150K followers who are daily getting benefitted from his fitness therapies/teachings. Prateek always motivates his followers to keep moving and never abandon their efforts to get in shape.

Hailing from the city of Lucknow, the fitness enthusiast has a story of true grit and passion. With his constant hard work and determined mindset, he has been fortunate enough to set up the biggest gym of Uttar Pradesh in Gomti Nagar Lucknow named ‘Iron-Core Fit’. The fitness centre is also behind a premium athleisure brand, IronHyde, designed for serious athletes with bigger goals. The IronHyde clothing is specially made for providing a comfortable and confident gym experience to the athletes. Being someone who is passionate about bringing a change in society, Prateek Yadav is always focused on bringing out the best in people and making them feel superior and confident. Prateek Yadav has Internationally made a mark in the Fitness Industry in the year 2012 and became the first Indian who won the title of ‘International Transformation of the Month’ which further gifted him the remarkable opportunity to get featured on bodybuilding.com.

The exemplary fitness leader Prateek Yadav says, “I am a firm believer of the fact that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve anything. Back in 2003, I was not in perfect shape. People at school used to make fun of my obesity which challenged me to become the best version of myself. At that period of time, I got disheartened when people did not appreciate me but now when I look back I see everything happens for a reason and there is always something great about the things that are happening in your life. Don't let anybody tell you that you can't achieve what you want. All you need to do is visualize what you want to look like, find your idol, and make your goal look like that.”

He further adds, “Every morning when you wake up, tell yourself that you want to reach your goal. You will not take anything less than that! Start making your way. Remember, the first few days are always the most challenging. And as you pass these days, your goal appears more realistic. Believe me, you will reach there. Iron-Core Fit has embodied a comprehensive approach to health and well-being for its members. Whether your goal is to burn fat, tone or add muscle, build strength, increase flexibility or improve cardiovascular performance, Iron-core Fit has got all the experience and atmosphere you need to achieve your fitness goals.”

Prateek Yadav’s gym is a treasure trove of workout routines, diet regimes and is trail-blazing the path for future aspirants. Being a vegetarian and natural powerlifter , the fitness leader is on his mission to demolish the myth that only steroid users can have an Aesthetic and Strong Physique. Having always dreamt of becoming a fitness professional he holds that health is a long-term investment and thus it needs to be taken care of.