A unique independent nationwide observational study in EU member state Hungary estimating and directly comparing efficacy of five vaccines against COVID has demonstrated that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine has the highest (98%) efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7% efficacy against coronavirus infection leading alongside the vaccine by Moderna.

Unsplash

The study based on the real world data from 3.7 million vaccinated individuals in Hungary.

Hungary was the first country in EU to authorize Sputnik V.

Between 22 January 2021 and 10 June 2021, residents of Hungary received two doses of Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccines as part of the national vaccination program. The Russian vaccine proved the best in protection against COVID related mortality and leads alongside the vaccine by Moderna in efficacy rate against COVID infection based on analysis of data from 820,000 individuals vaccinated with Sputnik V (see the chart below). The study has also demonstrated Sputnik V is 100 per cent effective against COVID related deaths in individuals aged 16–44 years.

“With 98 per cent efficacy in preventing COVID-related mortality and 85.7 per cent efficacy against coronavirus infection Sputnik V has demonstrated the best results among five vaccines (Sputnik V, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and AstraZeneca) administered in EU member state Hungary as part of an independent study based on data from 3.7 million people,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund