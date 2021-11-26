DocuSign (DOCU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

DocuSign, Inc. DOCU is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 2, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 58.8%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $529.3 million, indicating 38.2% year-over-year growth. The top line is expected to have been driven by growth in subscription revenues as well as in professional services and other revenues, both benefiting from strong growth in customer base.

The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at 46 cents, suggesting more than 100% jump from the year-ago quarter. Top-line growth and operating strength are likely to have boosted the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for DocuSign this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

DocuSign has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax’s EFX third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax’s revenues of $1.22 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.6%. The top line increased 14.5% year over year on a reported basis and 14% on a local-currency basis.

IQVIA’s IQV third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17 beat the consensus mark by 1.9% and rose 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA’s total revenues of $3.39 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1%. The top line increased 21.7% year over year on a reported basis and 21.1% on a constant-currency basis.

Omnicom’s OMC third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.4% and increased 36.4% year over year.

Omnicom’s total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.1% year over year.

