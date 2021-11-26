Advanced Energy (AEIS) Boosts Portfolio With 4100T Pyrometer

Advanced Energy AEIS is making strong efforts to strengthen the temperature measurement portfolio by adding new products to the same.

The company’s recent introduction of the Sekidenko 4100T pyrometer validates the abovementioned fact.

The 4100T optical fiber thermometer is an upgrade to the company’s OR4000T and provides a high level of accuracy in temperature measurement.

It is to be noted that 4100T helps customers to simultaneously measure up to four different temperatures, thus minimizing the need for too many control boxes.

The pyrometer offers a read speed of up to 1 kHz per channel, enabling quick thermal response to improve temperature control. Also, it maintains the uniformity of leading-edge semiconductor and adjacent thin-film applications.

In addition, this optical fiber thermometer works as an ultimate solution for applications, wherein the wafer is in motion or is being processed at very high temperatures or high ramp rates.

Latest Product to Boost Prospects

The recent move will help Advanced Energy to expand its presence in the booming pyrometer market.

The market has been witnessing a significant rise owing to the increasing importance of contact-less temperature measurement instruments and the growing popularity of application-specific pyrometers.

Further, the increasing demand for high-precision temperature measurement in industries including metals, metal oxides and ceramics is leading to the growing adoption of pyrometers. This is also propelling the market.

Per a report by Markets and Markets, the pyrometer market is expected to hit $464 million by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% between 2020 and 2025.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

The latest move bodes well for the company’s growing initiatives to expand its portfolio of technologically advanced solutions for various applications.

Apart from the recent launch, the company introduced the TEGAMLink T2.0 mobile application to the TEGAM 930 Series Bluetooth thermometers for pharmaceutical and food safety applications.

It also introduced AVD200-48S12, an ultra-small, high power density DC-DC power converter. Its efficient and cost-reducing feature makes it suitable for 5G digital communication modules, power-over-ethernet, and optical network applications in telecommunications as well as data communications.

Advanced Energy also launched the Artesyn AIF06ZPFC series, a power factor correction module. It has greater efficiency and advanced features suitable for high-voltage equipment such as medical devices, unmanned aerial and terranean vehicles as well as industrial applications.

Further, it introduced a new product, Paramount HP 10013 power generator, in the Paramount RF power generator product group, which is used for semiconductor and industrial thin-film applications.

