Company News for Nov 26, 2021

Deere & Co.’s DE shares climbed 5.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82.

Nordstrom Inc.’s JWN shares plummeted 29% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.

Shares of The Gap Inc. GPS plunged 24.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL surged 4.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33.

