Are you a victim of anti-finance?

The book The Secrets of the Millionaire Mind talks about the different positions taken by some entrepreneurs and businessmen who end up slowing down or blocking the finances of their businesses. The text is written by Harv Eker, a motivational coach who is recognized throughout the world.

Depositphotos.com

Among the concepts that the author uses, that of the "victim" stands out, that is, a person who does not take control of his life as the protagonist and who plays a role in which he never assumes responsibilities.

To identify it, the author gives three keys. They are clues that will help you not to do business with people like that and even to adopt other positions than that of the antifinance "victim" yourself.

Clue 1: Guilt

These people are characterized by playing "the blame game." In other words, see how many people and circumstances can point fingers without ever looking at themselves. They blame the government, the economy, the stock market, etc. Everyone except yourself.

Track 2: The justifications

If the "victim" does not blame someone, then he begins to justify and rationalize his situation with phrases such as "money is not really important."

Track 3: Complaints

Complaining is the worst thing you can do for health or wealth, because of that principle that says: "what you focus on expands."

When you complain you focus on what is wrong, therefore it expands and grows!

The author points out that the law of attraction says that like attracts like, so when you are complaining you become a magnet for misfortune.

In addition, it is important to make sure that you are not around those who live complaining, as that negative energy is infectious.