New Strong Buy Stocks for November 26th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ: This owner and operator of membership warehouse clubs primarily in the Eastern United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Caleres, Inc. CAL: This footwear retailer and wholesaler has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Guess', Inc. GES: This designer, marketer, and distributor of lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.

One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS: This designer and manufacturer of ultra-dense high-performance computing systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research