ExxonMobil (XOM) Signs Deal to Commercialize Low-Carbon Biofuels

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM inked an agreement to commercialize Viridos’ low-carbon biofuel projects. The move is an effort toward climate change mitigation.

Since 2009, ExxonMobil and biotech company Viridos have been exploring and developing oil from algae as a renewable, low-emission alternative to transportation fuels. ExxonMobil backed Viridos for developing advanced bioengineering tools, enabling other parties’ scope to access and develop the technology.

Both companies will develop infrastructure and agronomic methods to produce algae biofuels in commercial quantities. The agreement will help determine and deploy the biofuels needed to reduce emissions from crucial areas of the economy, such as heavy-duty transportation. Viridos also plans to use low-carbon biofuels in aviation, commercial trucking and maritime shipping.

The ExxonMobil-Viridos partnership experienced a turbulent period for the algal biofuel sector. Researchers were hindered in developing a strain, which was high in oil content and grew rapidly. These are two important characteristics for scalable and profitable oil production. The slower growth had an undesirable effect on increasing algae oil production volumes.

In the past few years, Viridos’ expertise in engineering microalgae helped achieve significant growth in bio-oil productivity by increasing the oil content in the algae and the algae yield. Viridos’ advancements in low-carbon biofuels came after its significant gains through research and genomes, mainly with transplanting the first genome, synthesizing the first bacterial genome and creating the first synthetic cell.

The companies intend to enhance participation and urge people to create the ecosystem needed for full-scale deployment.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the leading integrated energy companies in the world.

Shares of ExxonMobil have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The XOM stock has gained 15.4% compared with the industry's 14.4% growth.

ExxonMobil currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

