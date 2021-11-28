2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Moving Into December 2021

Top Marijuana Stocks For Your December

As marijuana stocks get ready to start a new week of trading investors are remaining cautious. This concern with the sector comes from the inconsistency in how cannabis stocks perform. Especially in the last 4-6 months. Right now many top marijuana stocks in the sector are facing some pullback. This dip in trading allows some people to find the best marijuana stocks to buy at lower prices. Now part of the issue is as mentioned above marijuana stocks are not showing the same upward consistency.

But some people have been able to make a profit off of these volatile price swings. Nonetheless, people want to see the bulk of the sector reaching higher market levels. Even though outside of the market the cannabis industry as a whole is still thriving. Many cannabis companies have been able to continue to build and grow while in a down market. In addition to fighting through a pandemic where some companies were able to see record-breaking cannabis sales. Yet the problem remains what will it take for marijuana stocks to see consistency in trading.

Well, it seems that the passing of federal cannabis reform would be the way. With cannabis prohibition no longer a problem more business can take place that was once federally illegal. More practically cannabis banking legislation. Currently, a defense bill will be voted on in the Senate with a cannabis banking measure. If passed financial institutions would be able to work with MRB’s without fear of federal penalties.

Marijuana Stocks And A Legal Cannabis Industry 2021

So if things can work out in this area this could be what brings the wave of upward momentum. The cannabis industry as a whole is still somewhat young even with its maturing in the last several years. In recent years the taboo stigma surrounding cannabis becoming less relevant. With that more people are looking to get invested in legal marijuana. Just make sure to always do your research before and learn all you can before investing. Below are a few cannabis stocks to watch in 2021 over the holiday season.

The Best Marijuana Stocks For Your 2021 Watchlist

Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. together with its subsidiaries operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores across the United States.

At the start of October, TCNNF stock found an increase of upward momentum. In the first week of October TCNNF stock was able to see a nice increase in trading. During this time the company displayed some good market potential from its previous trading. TCNNF stock is known to be one of the top marijuana stocks to watch. Moving into the middle of October TCNNF stock started to fall before recovering for a short time in 3rd week of the month.

To close out October the company faced some pullback. Which continued into the first few days of November. The entire month of October was a volatile time for this marijuana stock. Currently TCNNF stock is down. but overall is still up from trading in October. Many are still watching TCNNF stock to see what unfolds this upcoming week.

Cresco Labs Inc.

Cresco Labs Inc. together with its subsidiaries cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. In recent news, the company has announced the acquisition of 3 high-performing Pennsylvania dispensaries.

Words From The Company

“Our focus heading into 2022 is on tailoring our strategy to the dynamics of each state to maintain a dominant market position and increase profitability. Between the acquisition of Cure Penn and the pending acquisition of Laurel Harvest, we are adding four new operational stores, licenses for five incremental stores and 52 thousand square feet of indoor cultivation space in Pennsylvania,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-founder

The initial start of October for this marijuana stock was done with a drop in trading. CRLBF Stock for the better part of the month faced a significant drop in trading. Yet right after the 18th of the month, a small recovery period took place for the company. Still after that time once again CLRBF stock was met with another drop in the sector.

However, right at the end of the month moving into November things began to pick up for CRLBF stock. For the first few weeks of November, the company was able to pick up momentum. So far November has been a better month of trading for the company. Currently, the company is up from a recent dip. But with things holding out for the company this week may bring with it continued momentum.