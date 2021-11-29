Happy Ratio Raises $150,000 In Angel Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Happy Ratio, a foodtech startup, has raised $150,000 in its angel round from ah! Ventures.

Happy Ratio

The funds will be used to launch a portfolio of all-in-nutrition products, strengthen the marketing team and acquire customers. Within the next 18 months, the startup aims to reach repeat sales of INR 1 crore per month, said a statement.

"Implementing the latest in nutrition science always helped me outperform competition as a professional cricketer, amateur athlete and a businessman. I was tired of having multiple pills and powders in different doses from multiple brands. With Happy Ratio, we eliminate the need for different nutritional supplements. One out of two people who are trying the product, ends up becoming a daily consumer," said Harsh Batra, founder of Happy Ratio.

Happy Ratio uses nutrition science to create holistic all-in-one nutrition products. It aims to become the top pick among health-conscious Indians. The nutrition business in India is estimated to grow from $4 billion in 2017 to $18 billion in 2025. Happy Ratio’s unique approach to cater to multiple health needs through one serving has gained traction. With the launch of more flavors, addition of vegan blends and tweaks to formulations, the business aims to reach 20,000 customers or INR 100 crore in revenue, within the next five years, added the statement.

"I have used the products and these provide the right ratio of essential nutrients which can be easily obtained. The current fundraiser will help the company reach its future target of repeat users,” said Dr. Raju Rhee, venture partner at ah! Ventures.

The startup was founded in 2019 by Batra.