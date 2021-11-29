What are 'mental triggers' and how to use them to persuade

Have you ever felt that a website traps you from beginning to end, and is actually an advertisement in which, from time to time, you get rushed with that of “Buy now! Offer expires in 10 minutes! ”? Yes, it is true; it happens to me often too.

When these pieces of communication are very well conceived from beginning to end, they use the resource of mental triggers , which are psychological triggers with information presented in a very specific way, which influence people to make a decision.

Therefore, whatever your activity, knowing the use of this technique is essential to direct your client towards the action you want them to take to get your product or service.

Mental triggers are stimuli that are activated at the level of the brain , and that act by driving human decision centers. It is not something new, but comes from centuries past.

In order to better understand this topic, some examples of mental triggers to activate in people in the form of reactions, emotions and feelings are:

Trust: when you create environments of psychological trust in what you offer, for example, by giving a guarantee or refund at no cost.

when people identify with the values of your brand. Importance: when you generate the impact of enhancing your client by making him feel special.

Activating the subconscious mind

There are basically two ways to make decisions: one is automatic, subconscious, and fast. Recent research indicates that more than 97% of daily decisions (which is about 100,000 in each person) are unthinkable, automated impulses.

The other way is logical and rational: 3% of what is decided requires conscience, logic and calculation. The process is slower, because it is not linear or automatic, and you have to reason about it.

In order to activate the mental triggers in the market to which you direct your products or services, it is necessary to work on them in all its forms: from conversations, mobile messaging, website, descriptive texts, advertising, social networks, emails , videos and any other contact form you have. Likewise, something fundamental must be taken into account: the mental trigger must be ethical, and seeks to provide a positive experience in other people.

Know the 8 mental triggers that will make you close sales faster

Based on your best sales results, these are the best 8 mental triggers you can use

1. Shortage: the feeling is that it will soon run out or that they are the last units available. That is why in online sales sites, when they mention the stock, they generally place a very low number available - even if they have a large number of units - to speed up the decision process. The subconscious mind says "buy it now, or lose it forever."

2. Urgency: this mental trigger is related to deadlines: “if you buy in the next ten minutes”, “the offer is only for today”, “by hiring before the next 48 hours I can keep this value”.

3. Aversion to lose: no one likes to feel that something relevant was lost by making a bad decision. Appealing to phrases such as "With this product you will never miss anything" or "Does your food burn? From now on that will never happen to you in your life. "

4. Exclusivity: this mental trigger makes the person feel that they are special and that just for being who they are they will receive special treatment or an additional benefit, for example, a welcome kit or a discount voucher. It is also used to retain customers.

5. Novelty: the brain is curious by nature; so if you offer him something new he will be more attentive. For example, when an expectation is generated about something that will later be revealed. Or a very high aspirational, as in the case of Apple with its products, which have been pre-sold for many months before, even without the public knowing well what it will be about.

6. Authority: it serves to validate the information, when you apply the endorsement of an expert person linked to your brand, product or service. The typical example is that of the dentist recommending a certain toothbrush, or credible influencers when they show you something new.

7. Social proof: it works when you look for opinions from other people who have tried your product, and you get testimonials that you disclose to generate “endorsement” in marketing jargon, “approval” based on assimilation of what other people say. It is the famous "He told me that such a person is the greatest expert on that subject." That is why comments, ratings and evaluations on the Internet are so valuable when it comes to activating or not the mental triggers of customers.

8. Benefit: in this case we work on generating useful, practical and tangible sense about how what you offer brings a benefit to the client's life. For example, if you buy a cell phone, the battery life or the extended warranty period is very important.

Add the magic words for the brain

If, in addition to the mental triggers, you combine the use of the brain's magic words , which are the ones that arouse their curiosity and their urgent desire to know more, you have even more chances of reaching your audience better.

The most important word for the brain is… your own name! We all love to be called by our usual name - not necessarily the first one that appears on the identity document. For example, my full name is Horacio Daniel, and I love being called Daniel, since I don't like 'Horacio'.

And if you want more content on this topic, you will be interested in exploring this list of 85 words of magical power of influence in the mind:

Easy, Fast, Guaranteed, Guarantee, Offer, Free, Opportunity, Exclusive, No cost, Secret, Now, Today, Proven, Winner, Results, Facts, Giveaway, Fun, Impressive, Powerful, Successful, Craving, Make, More, Save , Discover, Amazing, Look, Find, Harvest, Different, Completely, Very Easy, Simplified, Simple, Tested, Approved, Delivered, Authentic, Legitimate, Latest, Lifetime, Unique, Unconditional, True, On time, Suddenly, High , Urgent, Confidential, Sex, Beautiful, Directly, Redeemable, Challenge, Usefulness, Informative, Revealing, Miracle, Protection, Receive, Achieve, Compare, Adventure, Explore, Enjoy, Imagine, Reach, Benefit, Strong, Fast, Safety, Plus , Incomparable, Maximum, Yes, Here, Why ?, Because ..., among many others.

A very effective technique is to present the information in triads: you will always speak showing 3 ideas, 3 attributes, 3 slogans, and in this way, you will make the brain stay attentive much longer.

By implementing the mental triggers technique, you will be able to obtain a higher performance from all your actions directed at current and potential clients, just by articulating the effect of the value you add, the problem you solve, and how this will bring the result that your client is looking for. .

When you manage to activate these aspects by entering their mind in different ways, for example, visually, auditory, and kinesthetically with the emotional and corporal, there will be practically no client that resists.