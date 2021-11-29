Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:

- Zacks

BP p.l.c. BP: This company that is engaged in the energy business has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

BP p.l.c. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.97%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.43%.

BP p.l.c. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.24%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.2%.

The Chemours Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eni S.p.A. E: This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.9% over the last 60 days.

Eni SpA Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.09%.

Eni SpA Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hanmi Financial Corporation HAFC: This holding company for Hanmi Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.49%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.69%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

