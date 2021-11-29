Arkansas's earliest industries were fur trading and agriculture, but now the state has a diversified economy. Though agriculture is still an important part of the economy, it employs only about three percent of the population. Forestry and tourism are also a strong part of the state’s economy. Let’s take a look at the ten most profitable companies in Arkansas.

Ten Most Profitable Companies In Arkansas

We have used the latest available profit numbers to rank the ten most profitable companies in Arkansas. We have considered only public companies for our list of the ten most profitable companies in Arkansas. These are the ten most profitable companies in Arkansas:

ArcBest (>$40 million)

Founded in 1923, it is a logistics company offering end-to-end supply chain services. ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) has the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The shares of the company are up over 140% YTD and more than 50% in the last three months. ArcBest reported revenue of more than $2.94 billion in 2020, compared to over $2.99 billion in 2019. The company employs over 12,000 people and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Ark.

America's Car-Mart (>$104 million)

Founded in 1981, this company deals in the sale of older model used vehicles, as well as financing for its customers. The shares of the company are down over 7% YTD and more than 20% in the last three months. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) reported revenue of more than $918 million in 2020, compared to over $744 million in 2019. The company employs over 1,800 people and is headquartered in Rogers, Ark.

Dillard's (>$111 million)

Founded in 1938, this company retails fashion apparel, home furnishings, cosmetics and other consumer goods. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has the following business segments: Construction and Retail Operations. The shares of the company are up over 440% YTD and more than 70% in the last three months. Dillard's reported revenue of more than $4.4 billion in 2020, compared to over $6.3 billion in 2019. The company employs over 30,000 people and is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

Murphy USA (>$154 million)

Founded in 2013, this company deals in motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through its retail stores (Murphy USA and Murphy Express). The shares of the company are up over 36% YTD and more than 14% in the last three months. Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) reported revenue of more than $11 billion in 2020, compared to over $14 billion in 2019. The company employs over 7,000 people and is headquartered in El Dorado, Ark.

Simmons First National (>$254 million)

Founded in 1903, this company offers banking and other financial products and services to corporate and individual clients. The shares of the company are up over 35% YTD and more than 1% in the last three months. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) reported revenue of more than $759 million in 2020, compared to over $783 million in 2019. The company employs over 2,900 people and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Ark.

Bank OZK (>$291 million)

Founded in 1903, it offers community banking services, such as deposit, loan services and more. The shares of the company are up over 40% YTD and more than 7% in the last three months. Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) reported revenue of more than $1 billion in 2020, compared to over $1.1 billion in 2019. The company employs over 2,500 people and is headquartered in Little Rock, Ark.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (>$516 million)

Founded in 1961, this company offers logistics solutions. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) has the following segments: Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Truckload (JBT), Intermodal (JBI), and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS). The shares of the company are up over 40% YTD and more than 6% in the last three months. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported revenue of more than $9.6 billion in 2020, compared to over $9.1 billion in 2019. The company employs over 29,000 people and is headquartered in Lowell, Ark.

Murphy Oil (>$1.14 billion)

Founded in 1950, this company explores and produces oil and natural gas. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Corporate and Other segment. The shares of the company are up over 113% YTD and more than 19% in the last three months. Murphy Oil reported revenue of more than $47 billion in 2020, compared to over $43 billion in 2019. The company employs over 800 people and is headquartered in El Dorado, Ark. (now relocated to Houston, Texas).

Tyson Foods (>$2.02 billion)

Founded in 1935, this company deals in the production of processed food, and has the following business segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The shares of the company are up over 26% YTD and more than 4% in the last three months. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reported revenue of more than $47 billion in 2020, compared to over $43 billion in 2019. The company employs over 140,000 people and is headquartered in Springdale, Ark.

Walmart (>$14.81 billion)

Founded in 1945, this company sells merchandise and services at everyday low prices. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has the following business segments: Walmart International, Sam's Club and Walmart U.S. The shares of the company are up almost 1% YTD, but are down almost 2% in the last three months. Walmart reported revenue of more than $559 billion in 2020, compared to over $523 billion in 2019. The company employs over 2,200,000 people and is headquartered in Bentonville, Ark.