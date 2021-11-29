New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This provider of commercial real estate services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This owner and operator of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.

Regional Management Corp. RM: This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. YELP: This operator of a platform that connects consumers with local businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

