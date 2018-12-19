Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Set up a Christmas tree recycling business

When the festivities are over, the natural trees are discarded and turned into garbage. Recycle them and win with green fashion.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Why?

In recent years, the purchase of natural Christmas trees has become a fruitful business. Many are the sites that offer them to the public, such as nurseries, farms, sawmills and convenience stores.

Depositphotos.com

The problem for Christmas consumers comes when the holidays are over and they don't know what to do with them. The worst thing is that many times it is the city that suffers the consequences of this holiday custom, since once the festivities are over, it is common to see abandoned trees on public roads.

Then, the disposal of the Christmas tree becomes almost as important a concern as the decoration, especially now that the care of the environment is vital.

In Mexico, the Federal District Government has existed recycling campaigns such as " Tree by Tree, your City Green ". However, efforts are still insufficient and the system needs entrepreneurial help to strengthen it.

How?

This post-Christmas scenario represents an interesting opportunity for the joint development of programs between the government and the private sector.

Your business may consist of collecting trees at home to prevent them from being abandoned on public roads, relieving the neighbors and the city. To achieve this, you must contact all distribution and sales points (at Christmas time) to build a database of buyers.

Then, once the month of January has started, you should contact your potential customers and draw up a collection route. The cost of this service can be absorbed between the sellers, authorities and the consumer.

It will also be useful to know that the recycling process consists of putting the trees in special machines that reduce them to splinters. In this way, the product is sold as a raw material to the wood chipboard and cellulose-paper industry. On the other hand, if the chipper is adjusted to produce sawdust, the resulting material is excellent for composting.

More information in the Government of the Federal District - Ministry of the Environment and in the delegations of Mexico City.

Success example

More About Business Ideas

Business Ideas

Business idea: Aware of the 'doggies and gathijos' with end-of-the-year dinners for pets!

Entrepreneur en Español
Business Ideas

A great December business idea! Make and sell Births

Entrepreneur en Español
Christmas Business

What if you open a part-time Christmas decoration rental business?

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial Life

6 mistakes I made when I went from employee to entrepreneur

Marysol Materán

Marysol Materán

stock market

Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market

Entrepreneur Store
The Business Traveler's Journal

Increased Demand for Immigration to the United States

Shai Zamanian

Shai Zamanian

Read More