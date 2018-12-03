Sell more at Christmas! 5 ways to add customers and tickets

We all look forward to the magic Christmas season to spend with friends and family. We visit shopping malls adorned with poinsettias, lights and Christmas trees in search of the perfect gifts for our loved ones, while Michael Bublé or Frank Sinatra plays in the background. In fact, Mexicans spend 28% of the Christmas bonus on Christmas shopping.

Depositphotos.com

And it is an opportunity for any business to sell even more, but it will depend on the product or service you offer and a good marketing strategy so that you do not freeze with the arrival of Santa Claus. The personal wellness industry that gyms such as nutrition centers and gyms are in, is significantly affected by the decrease in demand (except spas and beauty salons). People prefer to spend their Christmas bonus on repairs to their homes, restaurants, clothing, shows, trips, gifts, and New Year's Eve parties.

The advantage is that in January, a sector of the population repents of the sins of December and the boom of the fitness world arrives. But if you find yourself in a situation where your company's cash flow is not that good, December could be the end of your business. That is why I share 5 strategies that you can apply to increase sales.

1. Sell gift cards

Often, many people do not know what to give in these times, especially to family or friends whose tastes are unknown to us. For this reason, the creation of a gift card with a preloaded balance is an excellent option, which can be exchanged for the services, packages or products that the gifted person wishes. Turn your client into your sales force, and for this, one of the strategies that I propose is to offer your client a discount of 10% to 15% for each gift card purchased. This way you will get a new customer and keep the ones you already have happy.

2. Get paid in advance

Establishing a special price for advance payments is an excellent option to have a mattress from which to leverage during a period of low sales. If your business model is subscription, you can set different types of prices. For example, if your monthly price is one thousand pesos, you can offer your client a 20% discount by paying the full year, so instead of having spent 12,000 pesos per year, they would spend 9,600 pesos. Accompany this proposal, with a Christmas bow, giving him the month of December if he dares to pay the entire 2020 annuity.

3. Increase your value proposition

We all like to receive more than what we pay for. For this reason, you will have to make your value proposition more attractive and one way to do this is with cross-selling, which is about offering your customer an additional product at the time of purchase (at the cost of which you purchased it). In this case, your business does not lose and your client leaves much more satisfied.

4. Discount coupons on the next purchase

Who doesn't like discounts? Department stores are adept at using this strategy. When paying at the cashier, they give you a coupon (it can be physical or digital) with a discount for your next purchase. The trick here is to define a period (called a time bomb) for its validity, in such a way that post-Christmas sales are generated (where demand has decreased).

5. Offer your products for free to new customers

If your customer acquisition cost is less than the average first purchase ticket, you can exploit this strategy to the fullest. There is always a degree of distrust on the part of the consumer, and more if they do not know your product or service. For this reason, there are trial versions at a lower price or the application of the business model called freemium , where a trial service is made available (free for a certain time) and then the full version of it is charged. Through this strategy, you can generate more positive reviews on your social networks, more prospects and therefore an increase in the number of customers.

These strategies are not limited to the last month of the year, use them to increase your income. The most important thing is that you have a dashboard of indicators where you can follow the performance of each of them and thus establish the most appropriate strategy for your business.