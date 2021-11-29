The Surprising Importance of Employer Gifts

Anyone who’s worked long enough in Corporate America has likely had occasion to roll their eyes at a gift received from their company: an ugly t-shirt with the company logo; a pen and notepad seemingly worth less than $1; or countless coffee mugs. Employers are generally aware that the gifts they give to employees aren’t necessarily going to be home runs. After all, employers are getting gifts for dozens if not hundreds or thousands of workers, and it’s difficult and expensive to get something worthwhile and personalized for everyone.

iStock / Getty Images - HR Daily Advisor

Gifts Employees Will Appreciate, Even Treasure

But research from ?The 2021-22 Employer Gift-Giving Report? that Mrs.