Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $36.24 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 7.03% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

Delta Air Lines will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 92.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.79 billion, up 121.25% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.62 per share and revenue of $28.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +57.06% and +69.6%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



