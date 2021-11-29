UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $49.49, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 1.15% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 6.41% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 8, 2021.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4139.17. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.61.

Investors should also note that PATH has a PEG ratio of 118.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

