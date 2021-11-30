3 Non-US Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns

Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than in those with significant domestic exposure.

- Zacks

Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds, viz., PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 PDEQX, Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares VWIGX, and John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A JEMQX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 aims for long-term growth of capital. PDEQX mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies in emerging markets countries.

PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 has three-year annualized returns of 35.5%. PDEQX has an expense ratio of 0.98% compared with the category average of 1.23%.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. VWIGX invests the majority of assets in securities of companies outside the United States.

Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares invests across all market capitalizations and has three-year annualized returns of 28.4%. James K. Anderson is the fund manager of VWIGX since 2003.

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A aims for long-term capital growth. JEMQX invests the majority of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of emerging-market issuers.

John Hancock Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 17.3%. As of the end of September 2021, JEMQX held 70 issues with 5.1% of its assets invested in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

