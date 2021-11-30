The Use Of Recycled Plastics In Packaging Of Food And Drinks Needs To Be Re-Deliberated: Experts

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

LawWiser, India’s first video-only knowledge-sharing platform for the legal community, today released a consultation paper on ‘The Dilemma of Recycling Plastics in India’. The objective of this consultation paper is to address and highlight the seriousness of the dual issue of the safe and sustainable disposal methods of waste plastics and the adverse impacts,if any, on the health and safety of humans from the use of recycled plastics.

The recommendations from the consultation paper are shared with the concerned ministries and FSSAI for reconsideration of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2021. Experts from various fields participated in the virtual open forum.

The virtual open forum conducted by LawWiser focused on the impact and concerns raised by the introduction of the second amendment to the Plastics Waste Management Rules, 2016 . The PWM (second amendment) Rules, 2021 states that carry bags or products made of recycled plastic can be used for storing, carrying, dispensing or packaging ready to eat or drink food stuff. This is subject to appropriate standards and regulation under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (34 of 2006) by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, said a statement.

The experts in the open forum deliberated that there is a need to first address the set of challenges and issues before it is implemented.

The experts have unanimously voiced the concern that with lack of proper facilities and standards for recycling there is only growing concern how these rules will be effectively implemented. And, ideally this amendment should have incorporated specific recommendations from FSSAI, added the statement.