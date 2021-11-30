3 Mortgage & Related Services Stocks to Watch as Mortgage Rates Rise

The Zacks Mortgage & Related Services industry has been feeling the heat from the receding mortgage origination tide. Adding to the woes, low housing supply and a sharp increase in home prices are likely to limit origination volumes, while tighter margins compound challenges for the industry players. Regulatory risks such as any change to the conservatorship or the existence of Freddie Mac FMCC might limit the origination ability of industry players, and reduce revenues from loan originations and servicing fees.

Nonetheless, expectations of higher demand for houses on the back of improving job market and growth in consumer spending should help mortgage-related stocks to generate higher returns in the near future. This along with portfolio diversity and technological enhancements is anticipated to keep Walker & Dunlop, Inc. WD, Ellington Financial LLC EFC and Velocity Financial, Inc. VEL afloat.

