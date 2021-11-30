eBay (EBAY) Buys Sneaker Con Digital, Offers Verified Sneakers

eBay EBAY has completed the acquisition of Sneaker Con's authentication business named Sneaker Con Digital.

Sneaker Con Digital is a leading sneaker authenticator provider and operates in countries like the United States, the U.K., Canada, Australia and Germany.

With the acquisition, eBay aims to expand its ongoing partnership with Sneaker Con, which focuses on bolstering eBay's Authenticity Guarantee service.

Strength in eBay's Authenticity Guarantee Service

eBay, in collaboration with Sneaker Con, introduced its authentication service for sneakers in October 2020.

With the help of the service, customers can buy sneakers from eBay's marketplace, verified by the industry professionals of the Sneaker Con team.

Since the initiative's start, eBay has been witnessing an increase in the quantity of sneakers sold on the marketplace. Notably, the service has verified more than 1.55 million sneakers worldwide on eBay.

Apart from sneakers, eBay's Authenticity Guarantee service offers free inspection of other fashion products on the marketplace, including watches and handbags.

Thus, eBay's continuous efforts to make its e-commerce platform a trustworthy marketplace are expected to help it acquire and retain customers.

Expanding Portfolio

The latest move is in sync with eBay's persistent efforts toward expanding its portfolio of products and services.

The company recently introduced eBay Refurbished, which helps customers discover discounted products from premium brands and top-rated sellers.

EBAY also unveiled Price Guide and Collection tools for trading cards to help enthusiasts view, manage and track the value of their trading card portfolios.

Previously, eBay launched its Regulatory Portal to provide additional protection to its customers on the marketplace by allowing trusted authorities worldwide to report and remove unsafe items seamlessly.

These initiatives are likely to help eBay expand its presence in the booming global e-commerce market, which is expected to touch $16.2 trillion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 22.9% between 2020 and 2027, per a report by Research and Markets.

