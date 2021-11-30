Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 30th

BJRI, DLB, NUS, TXRH, and GPS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 30, 2021.

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI owns and operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. NUS develops and distributes personal care and wellness products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. TXRH operates casual dining restaurants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The Gap, Inc. GPS operates as an apparel retail company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.6% downward over the last 30 days.

