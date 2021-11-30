Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 To Watch Under $4

If you’re looking for the next round of penny stocks to buy right now, you’ve landed in the right place. Today we’re looking at three stocks that can be purchased for less than $4 right now. Whether they’re worth the risk or not is something I’ll leave up to you.

Regardless, penny stocks are well known for their high stakes potential. There aren’t many other ways to invest a few hundred dollars and see a return of 100% or more within several days or even hours. By definition, penny stocks are cheap shares of public companies that typically trade for less than $5.

Many people will correlate the term with OTC stocks, for example. But the recent excitement has more centered explicitly around Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies. If we’re talking about price alone, there are plenty of “main listed” penny stocks to buy. So for those readers using popular mobile trading platforms like Webull, you aren’t limited to only purchasing higher-priced stocks or options.

Keep in mind that even with lower prices, there are ways to make money with penny stocks without treating them like a lottery ticket or a new roulette game. The first step is putting together a list, and most traders will base this list of penny stocks on various criteria. News headlines, rumors, corporate filings, and technical chart patterns are a few of the ways to filter your list. Ultimately, research (whatever that looks like to you) is the first step.

Penny Stocks Are Worth It [If You Know What You’re Doing]

Case in point, had you been hunting for news releases after the closing bell on November 29, you may have stumbled upon a “little” biotech company, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPIX). It announced that the FDA approved expanded labeling for one of its products, Caldolon, as a non-narcotic pain reliever. Overnight, shares of CPIX stock went from under $2.25 to over $4.75 as the investing community circulated this headline.

Then again, you’ve got companies like Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), which didn’t necessarily explode “overnight” but went on a huge run throughout the past two years. In fact, at the beginning of 2020, NVAX stock traded below $5. At its peak of 2021, the biotech stock reached a high of $331.68. Not all penny stocks perform this way; however, if you know what you’re doing and what to look for, they can be well worth it. Now, let’s dive into this list of penny stocks today; are they worth it, or should you avoid them entirely?

Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5

1. Nuzee Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE)

Nuzee Inc. may be an unassuming company when it comes to looking for “high-profile” industries. But this month, NUZE stock has been roasting most who’ve bet against it (pun intended). Despite my bad dad jokes, Nuzee, a co-packing company for single-serve coffee, announced something that resulted in a massive market move. The company produces bags for Cuvée Coffee, and it just so happened that Cuvée announced an expansion deal into over 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide in November.

This essentially put the lesser-known penny stock on the map. Since then, NUZE stock has traded at some of its highest levels since the first quarter. Now, it’s being followed closely for its potential as one of the “short squeeze” stocks to watch. That’s because it not only has a float below 20 million shares (based on the current outstanding share count), Fintel data shows that the percentage of the float short is over 10% as of this article. With that as the backdrop following Walmart-related headlines, it could be one of the penny stocks to watch right now.

2. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ: XSPA)

Unless you’ve lived under a rock for the last few weeks, you likely know that the virus that sparked the 2020 pandemic remains a concern. The new African variant has sent a shockwave through the market. As the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq crumble, all is not lost for those looking for bullish trends right now. Case in point, XpresSpa Group, has made a goal to benefit from this fear. The company once made popular for airport spa kiosks has taken up a different approach: virus testing.

This week the company announced a new deal with Ginko Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) to expand collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Biosurveillance Program. The expansion is for variant surveillance to detect the new Omicron variant via XpresSpa’s XpresCheck subsidiary. In response, Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, explained, “Now that we’ve got the network built and running smoothly, we believe we can rapidly pivot to adapt to any new variants of concern, including the latest Omicron variant.”

With the stock market down today thanks, in part, to virus fears, the market is looking for ways to “play the trend” right now. This latest move by XpresSpa could be one to keep in mind.

3. MEI Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP)

Similar to XSPA, shares of MEIP stock took off on November 30, thanks to news. The company specializes in developing cancer treatments. This week, MEI Pharma and Kyowa Kirin Co. announced that the current Phase 2 TIDAL study evaluating zandelisib as an agent for follicular lymphoma patients demonstrated a favorable response rate. We made mention of this becoming a potential point of interest for MEIP stock earlier this month.

In our article, 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch With Potential Biotech Catalysts This Week, we discussed MEI expecting to report data by the end of the year. Thanks to these results, MEIP stock has gained momentum heading into December. CEO Daniel P. Gold also said, “The response data and interim safety data reported today support our plans to continue discussions with the FDA on timing of an accelerated approval submission.”

As trading volume continues increasing this week, MEIP stock remains one of the biotech stocks to watch.

Penny Stocks To Watch

Whether you’re building your watch list or trying to find a way to capitalize on quick market momentum, penny stocks can be a great way to make money. The first step is making sure you have a set of criteria in mind and a proper trading strategy laid out before diving in.