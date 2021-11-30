UBER Teams Up With Hims & Hers to Deliver Personal Care Products

Uber Technologies UBER has partnered with Hims & Hers Health HIMS, a telehealth company offering medical care and personal wellness-related products and services, for on-demand delivery services.

As part of the agreement, Uber customers in Los Angeles, San Francisco, CA; Sacramento, CA; Miami, FL; Houston, TX; Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; San Antonio, TX; Philadelphia, PA; Seattle, WA; Atlanta, GA; and Phoenix, AZ can have access to a wide variety of products offered by Hims & Hers through the Uber Eats app. The service is expected to expand to other places later.

Melissa Baird, chief operating officer of Hims & Hers, said, "We have found that adding in the on-demand factor to Hims & Hers products is a game-changer for many consumers."

- Zacks

Uber customers can also order Hims & Hers products online through the Postmates app. Uber acquired the food delivery company last year for $2.65 billion.

Beryl Sanders, head of U.S. Uber Eats Partnerships, said, "We’re always focused on making sure our customers can get anything - and personal wellness is no exception."

With Uber’s delivery operations booming amid the pandemic, the company’s efforts to expand its delivery network are encouraging. Earlier this month, the company partnered with Serve Robotics, a company offering autonomous delivery services, to offer on-demand robotic delivery service through Uber Eats. The service will begin early next year in Los Angeles. Regarding the partnership, Sarfraz Maredia, VP and head of Uber Eats in the US & Canada, said that the company is looking forward to “test a new kind of delivery in Los Angeles, that's safe, reliable and environmentally friendly”.

Both Uber and Hims & Hers carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Here are some better-ranked stocks in the Internet - Services industry:

Alphabet GOOGL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history having trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 41.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Alphabet have rallied more than 62% in a year’s time.

Dropbox DBX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 16.3%.

Shares of Dropbox have gained more than 23% in a year’s time.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dropbox, Inc. (DBX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research