UNAM presents a free English course to obtain the TOEFL certificate

The course will be open to everyone, but only the UNAM community will be able to obtain the certificate upon completion.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in conjunction with the Faculty of Higher Studies of Acatlán launched a free English course with which you can obtain the TOEFL English certificate.

This is a standardized test that is required as a requirement for many schools and jobs around the world, for which obtaining it can open up many opportunities.

The course is open to the general public, but only the student and teaching community of UNAM will be able to obtain the certificate at the end of the course. To register you just have to enter this league . Even if you can't get the certificate itself, you can take classes and evaluate what you've learned on that same website.

It has 194 Learning Support Units (UPA), and they are divided into the categories that are evaluated within the TOEFL: grammar, reading comprehension, listening comprehension, and oral and written production.

