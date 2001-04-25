Protecting Your Company's Fleet
Is your company's parking lot a draw to car thieves? Here are some tips to keep your fleet safe.
No matter how safe you think it is, the area where your company's cars are parked may still be under-protected. Here are some tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to help you deter thieves:
- Keep your parking area well lit.
- Post reminders to lock car doors and windows.
- Don't leave cell phones and other tempting equipment in plain view.
- Don't attach alarm decals to your car windows. They only serve to tell thieves which alarm you have installed.
- Have your Vehicle Identification Number professionally etched on your car windows to help in recovery and identification.
- Don't forget that insurance is your only absolute protection. Check with your carrier to see if installing security devices earns you a discount.