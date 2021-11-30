Fennec (FENC) Gets CRL From FDA for Pedmark, Stock Down

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., FENC announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for its new drug application (NDA) for Pedmark (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate).

The NDA was seeking approval for the candidate for intravenous administration to prevent ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients in the age group of a month to 18 years with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.

Per management, platinum-based therapies cause ototoxicity or hearing loss, which is permanent, irreversible and particularly harmful to the pediatric cancer survivors.

The CRL was issued on Nov 29 post the target action date of Nov 27.

The letter was issued due to the identification of manufacturing deficiencies. Fennec plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA authorities to discuss these deficiencies and other matters described in the CRL as well as the steps required for the resubmission of the NDA.

Pedmark was granted a Breakthrough Therapy and a Fast Track Designation by the FDA in March 2018. It also enjoys an Orphan Drug status.

The marketing authorization application (MAA) for sodium thiosulfate is currently under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It will be marketed in the EU as Pedmarqsi.

Shares are trading down in the pre-market session on the abovementioned news as investors are clearly disappointed with the delay in the approval yet again. In fact, the stock has plunged 35.8% in the year compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%.

We remind investors that the NDA was resubmitted to the FDA earlier in the year. Fennec had received a CRL in August 2010 as well due to deficiencies identified with the facility of the drug product manufacturer.

