Goldman Sachs (GS) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Goldman Sachs (GS) closed at $380.99, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.9% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 7.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.2%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Goldman Sachs as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Goldman Sachs is projected to report earnings of $11.54 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.65 billion, down 0.79% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $60.13 per share and revenue of $58.38 billion, which would represent changes of +143.05% and +31.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Goldman Sachs should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Goldman Sachs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Goldman Sachs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.64, which means Goldman Sachs is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, GS's PEG ratio is currently 0.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

