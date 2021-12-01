Go Green : Acer Aspire Vero

The Aspire Vero laptop features a chassis made from 30% PCR plastic and keycaps that contain 50% PCR plastic, thereby cutting carbon dioxide emissions made for the production of this parts.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer has introduced its Vero line of green products that utilize post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and recyclable packaging.

Acer

The Aspire Vero laptop features a chassis made from 30% PCR plastic and keycaps that contain 50% PCR plastic, thereby cutting carbon dioxide emissions made for the production of this parts.

Source: Acer

Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors as well as Intel Iris X Graphics to guarantee performance when you need it, the device sports a 99% recyclable 15.6-inch FHD IPS display, as well as audio innovations like Acer TrueHarmony and Acer PurifiedVoice.

To really wrap things up (pun intended), the device comes in Acer Vero’s award-winning 100% recyclable packaging, which can be repurposed as a DIY laptop stand. 

Related: Listen Up: Jabra Elite 3

Tamara Clarke

Written By

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

More About Technology

Technology

A Guide to Using Augmented Reality for Ecommerce and Retail

David Ripert

Startups

Startup Raises $1.8 Billion in Bid to Generate Fusion Nuclear Energy

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

Spotify

Spotify Wrapped 2021: What were your most listened to artists

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Entrepreneurship in KSA

KAUST Joins Saudi Venture Capital and Private Equity Association To Further Support Deep-Tech Startups

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Connect

To Future-Proof Healthcare, Collaboration Between The Public And Private Sectors Is Key

Tamara Pupic

Tamara Pupic

Read More