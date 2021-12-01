How to use robots to improve the customer experience at online sales events?

Online sales events are taking place this end of the year. After 2021 where electronic commerce reached values that exceeded 80,000 million dollars in retail sales, Cyber Monday and Black Friday arrived to put the finishing touch to a period of consolidation of e-commerce as the currently preferred form of purchase, according to with a Statista projection.

The increase in the number of commercial transactions through digital platforms brings with it different and new challenges; from updating the stock so as not to display products that are no longer in stock, to providing an accurate and precise response to customers in just a couple of minutes. These are, in all cases, actions that can be carried out easily and efficiently through process automation or RPA, for its acronym in English.

According to the Founder of the RPA startup, Rocketbot, Rafael Fuentes, robots can support the high demand for online products by collaborating in different stages of the purchase process: “One of the main processes that have been automated are compensation for errors in purchases, due to dispatch problems or products that never arrived. In these cases the robots are in charge of auditing and delivering a response to the client with a discount or compensation in the event that the company has made a mistake ”.

In addition, the automation specialist emphasizes the benefits of automation in processes that previously required a considerable amount of time, because they had to be done manually: “Automation has allowed a customer to have a response in less time. In the case of claims, it has been possible to reduce telephone calls to only three minutes, whereas before they could take about 10, which now allows an executive to serve up to three clients in the same period of time ”.



On the other hand, robots can play a fundamental role in terms of real-time updating of stocks, an action that can avoid various headaches during online mass sale events. These tools can do stock analysis, load products and prices, obtaining zero error results in ecommerce platforms.

How to implement a robot for ecommerce?

Rafael Fuentes says that the first step to automate the customer experience in an online sales platform is to review the processes, that is, “identify those that are a problem today and analyze which processes can be standardized or not. To automate, if or if we need it to be standardized ”.

According to Fuentes, we are at the beginning of the automation revolution, a technology that in the eCommerce area can evolve into shopping experiences without the need to interact with a website and giving consumers much more control over their purchases.

"It will no longer be necessary for buyers to interact with other people to have information about their products, since it is possible to centralize all the information through the automation of processes, both for the buyer and for the companies that generate the sale," he concludes .