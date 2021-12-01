Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1:

- Zacks

The Buckle, Inc. BKE: This retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Buckle, Inc. The Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.81%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.51%.

Buckle, Inc. The Dividend Yield (TTM)

Costamare Inc. CMRE: This company that charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.83%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.23%.

Costamare Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First American Financial Corporation FAF: This provider of financial services through its Title Insurance and Services as well as the Specialty Insurance segments has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

First American Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.75%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.16%.

First American Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

