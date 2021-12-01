Ambarella (AMBA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ambarella AMBA reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.3%. The reported figure jumped over six-fold from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 9 cents per share.

Revenues of $92.2 million beat the consensus mark of $90.5 million and increased 64% year over year. Ambarella’s top-line growth was primarily driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.

Customer & Market Details

Ambarella had two customers that contributed more than 10% in the reported quarter. WT Microelectronics, a fulfillment partner in Taiwan, which serves multiple customers in Asia, accounted for 63% of the company’s revenues. Chicony, a Taiwanese original equipment manufacturer, which manufactures for multiple customers, contributed 13%.

Moreover, the company noted that it continues to gain system-on-a-chip (“SoC”) share in the professional security-camera market outside China. Momentum in Ambarella’s CV flow SoCs in professional IP cameras across all geographies continued in the reported quarter.

Operating Details

Non-GAAP gross margin was 63.1%, up 40 basis points (bps) year over year in the third quarter.

A healthy customer mix supported by impressive operational execution aided gross-margin expansion during the third quarter, partially offset by higher expenses incurred to overcome supply-chain challenges.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses were $35.6 million, down 2.2% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses were slightly below the low-end of the company’s prior guidance due to the timing of non-recurring research & development expenses.

Headcount at the end of the third quarter (before the closure of Oculii buyout transaction) was 824, with about 82% of the employees dedicated to engineering. Roughly 69% of these engineers are developing software and algorithms.

Net inventory was $47 million as of Oct 31, 2021, up 11.6% sequentially.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Oct 31, 2021, Ambarella had cash and cash equivalents & marketable securities of $457.8 million compared with $449.2 million as of Jul 31, 2021.

During the third quarter, the company generated an operating cash outflow of $8.3 million.

Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, revenues are expected between $88.5 million and $91.5 million. Non-GAAP gross margin is anticipated to be 63-64%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are projected to be $39-$41 million.

