Private Payrolls’ Growth Surpasses November Expectations

Private payrolls in the U.S. grew by 534,000 in November, beating the 506,000 expectations according to payroll processing company ADP on Wednesday. The data shows businesses were successful at hiring staff despite rising concerns about inflation and the fear of a sluggish winter in economic terms.

mohamed_hassan / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Private Payrolls Grow In November

As reported by CNBC, private hiring in the U.S. increased by 534,000 last month, well beyond the Dow Jones estimate of 506,000. Despite the slight recovery, “The total was a decline from the October growth of 570,000, which was revised lower by 1,000.”

Growth was driven by big companies in terms of size, while sector-wise hospitality and leisure depicted the best figures. The hospitality business –bars, restaurants, and hotels– scored 136,000 new positions for the month within a service sector total of 424,000.

Firms with 500 employees or more bagged 277,000 while those with more than 1,000 workers performed very well, contributing 234,000. Medium-sized companies secured 142,000 while those with fewer than 50 employees seized 115,000.

“Those also posting strong gains included professional and business services with 110,000, trade transportation and utilities with 78,000, and education and health services, which added 55,000,” CNBC, informs.

Labor Market

On the private payrolls increase, ADP chief economist Nela Richardson said: “The labor market recovery continued to power through its challenges last month. Service providers, which are more vulnerable to the pandemic, have dominated job gains this year. It’s too early to tell if the Omicron variant could potentially slow the jobs recovery in coming months.”

“According to ADP’s count, which can differ substantially from the Labor Department’s official numbers, private job growth has averaged 543,000 for the past three months and 491,000 for all of 2021,” CNBC reports.

“The Labor Department’s monthly payrolls report, which includes government jobs, has averaged 529,000 this year.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release its November report on Friday, with job growth expectations around 573,000 after the 531,000 reported the previous month. Dow Jones estimates state that the unemployment rate is estimated to tail off to 4.5%.