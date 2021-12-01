These Are the Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies in November 2021

As in the past few years, cryptocurrencies were a trending topic last month as well. This relatively newer asset continues to attract new investors at a brisk pace. However, considering the volatile nature of the market, investors, especially the new ones, should be very cautious while picking cryptocurrencies. To give you an idea of the potential return you can make in a month, detailed below are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in November 2021.

Ten Best Performing Cryptocurrencies In November 2021

We have used the past 30-day return data (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in November 2021. Following are the ten best performing cryptocurrencies in November 2021:

Oasis Network (ROSE:74%)

It is a privacy-focused layer 1 blockchain for open finance and a responsible data economy. It has a market cap of over $1.08 billion and is currently trading around $0.3116. ROSE has an all-time high of $0.4638 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03205 (November 2020).

WAX (WAXP:>79%)

Released in 2017, it aims to make e-commerce transactions faster, safer and simpler. WAX has developed features to optimize blockchain’s utility for use in e-commerce. WAXP has gained over 1,700% YTD but has lost over 22% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $1.2 billion and is currently trading around $0.6614. WAXP has an all-time high of $5.01 (December 2017) and an all-time low of $0.01596 (December 2019).

Avalanche (AVAX:>90%)

Launched in 2020, it is a layer one blockchain platform for decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. It aims to replace Ethereum as the most popular blockchain. AVAX has gained over 3,300% YTD and over 7% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $28.13 billion and is currently trading around $121.79. AVAX has an all-time high of $146.22 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $2.79 (December 2020).

Livepeer (LPT:>$97%)

Launched in 2017, it is the first fully decentralized live video streaming network protocol. Livepeer aims to replace centralized broadcasting solutions. LPT has gained over 3,500% YTD and over 8% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $1.10 billion and is currently trading around $52.64. LPT has an all-time high of $100.24 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.4206 (March 2020).

IoTeX (IOTX:>120%)

Started in 2017, it is a decentralized platform with an aim to empower open economics for machines. IoTeX has launched a fast EVM-compatible blockchain that offers flexibility and scalability for various applications. IOTX has gained over 2,200% YTD but has lost over 13% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $1.51 billion and is currently trading around $0.1568. IOTX has an all-time high of $0.2611 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.001239 (March 2020).

Kadena (KDA:>180%)

It is a scalable layer-one blockchain protocol. KDA has gained over 11,000% YTD but has lost over 6% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $2.61 billion and is currently trading around $16.48. KDA has an all-time high of $28.25 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1213 (January 2021).

Crypto.com Coin (CRO:>240%)

Launched in 2018, it is the native token of Crypto.com Chain, which is one of the products of Crypto.com’s lineup to accelerate the adoption of cryptocurrencies. CRO has gained over 1,100% YTD but has lost over 17% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $18.7 billion and is currently trading around $0.7371. CRO has an all-time high of $0.9698 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01149 (December 2018).

The Sandbox (SAND:>340%)

Launched in 2011, it is a blockchain-based virtual world that allows users to develop, buy and sell digital assets in the form of a game. Sandbox creates a decentralized platform for the gaming community by using DAO (decentralized autonomous organizations) and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). SAND has gained over 17,000% YTD but has lost over 5% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $5.96 billion and is currently trading around $6.47. SAND has an all-time high of $8.51 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02894 (November 2020).

Loopring (LRC:>400%)

First deployed on Ethereum mainnet in December 2019, it is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency of Loopring, which is an open protocol for developing decentralized crypto exchanges. LRC has gained over 1,400% YTD but has lost over 10% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $3.72 billion and is currently trading around $2.80. LRC has an all-time high of $3.83 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01986 (December 2019).

Gala (GALA: >580%)

Launched in 2019, this crypto aims to give back control to players over their games. Gala’s mission is to make “blockchain games you’ll actually want to play.” Users can use non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as Gala’s own utility token (GALA) within the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA has gained over 60,000% YTD and over 50% in the last seven days. It has a market cap of over $4.33 billion and is currently trading around $0.6248.