New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st
CC, FORR, GFED, HUBG, and JD have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 1st.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. GFED: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. JD: This owner and operator of an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.
