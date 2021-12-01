Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 1st

CC, FORR, GFED, HUBG, and JD have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 1st.

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Chemours Company CC: This provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company Price and Consensus

Forrester Research, Inc. FORR: This independent research and advisory services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Forrester Research, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. GFED: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hub Group, Inc. HUBG: This transportation management company that provides multi-modal solutions throughout North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

JD.com, Inc. JD: This owner and operator of an online direct sales company in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



