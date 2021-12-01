Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Elon Musk responds to rumors of possible SpaceX bankruptcy

This week, an email from Musk leaked warning his employees that a shortage of Raptor engines could cause SpaceX to go bankrupt.

By
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

It was tweeted this week that Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, was at risk of bankruptcy according to a leaked email from Musk to his employees. On Tuesday, the businessman replied from his personal account on Twitter that although it is a very low possibility that he will go bankrupt, it is still possible.

Depositphotos.com

"We face a real risk of bankruptcy if next year we cannot achieve a Starship rate of at least one every two weeks," Musk wrote in the leaked email.

In the statement he mentions that the main cause of the problem is the shortage of production of the Raptor engines, which are those used in the Starship spacecraft. This is being built to send missions to the Moon and Mars. They have had several successful test flights so far, but they will need at least 39 of these engines for orbital launches.

"If a severe global recession depleted the availability of capital or liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions in Starlink and Starship, then bankruptcy, although still unlikely, would not be impossible," says the tweet with which Musk replied.

More About Elon Musk

News and Trends

Elon Musk Writes SpaceX Production Crisis Means Possible Bankruptcy: 'We Need All Hands on Deck to Recover From What Is, Quite Frankly, a Disaster.'

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Elon Musk

Musk Laments 'Supply Chain Nightmare' Facing Cybertruck Production

The Epoch Times

The Epoch Times

News and Trends

Elon Musk Speaks Out on New Twitter CEO

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Metaverso

A virtual yacht sells in the Sandbox metaverse for $ 650,000

Entrepreneur en Español
Theranos

The Theranos founder denounced her former partner and partner for psychological and sexual abuse

Entrepreneur en Español
Prepare to Succeed

Technology Is Changing PR and Marketing Forever

Jaxon Parrott

Jaxon Parrott

Read More