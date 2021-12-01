Elon Musk responds to rumors of possible SpaceX bankruptcy

It was tweeted this week that Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, was at risk of bankruptcy according to a leaked email from Musk to his employees. On Tuesday, the businessman replied from his personal account on Twitter that although it is a very low possibility that he will go bankrupt, it is still possible.

Depositphotos.com

"We face a real risk of bankruptcy if next year we cannot achieve a Starship rate of at least one every two weeks," Musk wrote in the leaked email.

In the statement he mentions that the main cause of the problem is the shortage of production of the Raptor engines, which are those used in the Starship spacecraft. This is being built to send missions to the Moon and Mars. They have had several successful test flights so far, but they will need at least 39 of these engines for orbital launches.

If a severe global recession were to dry up capital availability / liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions on Starlink & Starship, then bankruptcy, while still unlikely, is not impossible.



GM & Chrysler went BK last recession.



"Only the paranoid survive." - Grove - Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2021

"If a severe global recession depleted the availability of capital or liquidity while SpaceX was losing billions in Starlink and Starship, then bankruptcy, although still unlikely, would not be impossible," says the tweet with which Musk replied.